Punjab: 87,000 women kidnapped, raped, murdered in 3 years

LAHORE: Punjab witnessed as many as 87,000 incidents of abduction, rape, and murder of women over the past three years, Punjab police statistics showed on Saturday.

According to the police record, more than 20,000 cases of crime against women were reported in 2021.

As many as 413 women were murdered in domestic violence and another 179 for honour in 2019. The same year witnessed 3,881 women being raped and 190 gang-raped in the province.

In 2020, 376 women were killed in domestic violence while another 237 in the name of honour. 502 women were killed in various incidents during the same year.

3,773 women were raped while 219 ganged raped in Punjab in 2020, the police record said.

In 2021, 444 women were murdered in domestic violence and 197 in the name of honour. 451 women lost their lives in other incidents.

The province reported as many as 4,329 cases of rape and 269 gang rape.

