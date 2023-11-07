Punjab announces closure of schools, markets

ISLAMABAD: Amid ‘calamitous’ levels of smog in Punjab province, the government has announced the closure of schools and officers three days a week, ARY News reported.

The schools and offices in Lahore and other smog-hit cities will remain closed for three days —Thursday, Friday and Saturday — due to the worsening smog situation, announced caretaker chief Mohsin Naqvi in a press conference here.

“November 9 is an official holiday while Saturday and Sunday are weekends,” he said, adding that the government has only announced Friday as a public holiday. CM Naqvi said that the step will reduce the smog in affected cities.

CM Naqvi said that markets will remain closed on Saturday while restaurants and cinemas will remain shut from Friday to Sunday.

“All parks will remain closed from Friday till Sunday,” he had announced.

Smog emergency: Punjab makes key decision for schools, transport

“People should wear masks in general, while children and the elderly should make sure that they wear it,” the CM added, noting that they were not shutting down factories and public transport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the provincial capital Lahore has spiked to 374, while Multan stood at 442. Pindi Bhattian’s AQI was at 257 and Rawalpindi 175.

An AQI of 101 to 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, and 301 to 500 is hazardous.