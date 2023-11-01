Smog emergency: Punjab makes key decision for schools, transport

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has taken an important decision regarding schools, colleges and public transport under smog emergency measures, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The caretaker Punjab government decided not to close schools, colleges and public transport during smog emergency. Key decisions were taken in a high-level session chaired by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi today.

Environmental experts briefed CM Naqvi that the closure of schools and public transport would not make any difference. However, the participants agreed on an awareness drive among the general public and educational institutions to curb smog’s adverse effects.

The authorities decided to make face masks mandatory for students of all government and private schools for a month.

CM Mohsin Naqvi also appealed to the general public to use face masks. He directed provincial ministers to visit government and private schools.

The chief minister directed concerned authorities to take action against those who failed to comply with orders specifically for the construction sites, as well as smoke-emitting factories and vehicles. CM Naqvi ordered to withdraw challans against farmers.

Earlier today, in order to address the persisting issue of smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed authorities to implement a smog emergency in the provincial capital.

According to the details, the court directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to be involved in the smog emergency response.

The court has decided that Commissioner Lahore and other officials to personally visit schools and colleges to raise awareness among the students.

Commission Lahore in the court claimed that the wide smog remediation operations are now underway. Authorities have started taking action against the smoke-emitting vehicles.

The Lahore High Court has taken a strong stance on factories emitting black smoke, declaring that such facilities should not be sealed on an immediate basis.

The court, in an effort to engage the community, has now instructed students from schools and colleges to actively report factories and vehicles that release black smoke in their localities.

He pointed out the deteriorating state of the city and noted that in previous years, smog typically emerged toward the end of November and December. However, the onset of smog as early as October this year has heightened concerns.