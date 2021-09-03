Punjab announces new restrictions as Covid cases surge in major cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government imposed on Friday a set of new restrictions in 15 major cities of the province witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The curbs have been imposed till September 12 to stem the spread of the viral disease, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

Following are the restrictions outlined in the notification:

Markets will stay open until 8pm

Saturday and Sunday will be observed as “closed days”

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining.

Outdoor dining shall be allowed until 10pm under Covid-19 SOPs

No Indoor wedding functions will be allowed. 300 guests will be allowed in outdoor weddings that will not stretch beyond 10pm

Shrines and cinemas to remain closed with a ban on all types of gatherings

The cities where these restrictions have been imposed include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Shiekhupura, Sialkot and Bhakkar.

