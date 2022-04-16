Punjab Assembly brawl: Pervaiz Elahi decides to register case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi has decided to register a case against torture over him during an ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly, summoned to elect a new leader of the house, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said the PML-Q leader will register a case against his manhandling at PS Qila Gujjar Singh in Lahore.

Earlier in the day, Pervaiz Elahi was also attacked om the [imkan Asse,n;u after which he claimed that the attack on him was an “assassination attempt” as the attackers cried “Maar Do” (kill him) while hitting him.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz is the behind attack on him.

Elahi while talking to the media said that on the directions of Hamza Shahbaz, the PML-N lawmakers came running toward him and attacked.

Pervaiz Elahi while showing his broken arm said that this is what happened with the speaker of the Punjab Assembly. This is the democracy of Sharifs, he added.

