Punjab Assembly dissolution: Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, has summoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to London after CM Pervaiz Elahi successfully attained a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif reportedly conveyed his displeasure with the interior minister during telephonic conversations before and after the confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Rana Sanaullah, who is also the party’s Punjab chapter president, will leave for London tonight.

Matters pertaining to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly and the overall political situation of Punjab would come under discussion, they say.

The two leaders will also discuss forming a parliamentary board to award tickets to candidates for elections in Punjab, say sources.

Earlier, it emerged that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has sought the party’s recommendations for his and Maryam Nawaz’s return to Pakistan.

According to sources within PML-N, the party is facing problems in the absence of senior leadership. “PML-N to suffer a major dent in upcoming elections, if senior leadership does not return to Pakistan.”

Sources further say the PML-N senior leadership is expected to meet in a day or two to elaborate on recommendations for the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

