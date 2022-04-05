Punjab Assembly session adjourned till April 16

LAHORE: Ahead of an all-important task to elect a new chief minister after Usman Buzdar’s resignation, the Punjab Assembly session has been adjourned till April 16, ARY News reported.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held tomorrow (April 6) but now the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has adjourned the session till April 16, citing some repair work in the assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allies will be backing Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post while the opposition alliance’s joint candidate is PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, ARY News reported that the PTI government is considering three options to make sure its nominee Pervaiz Elahi gets elected as CM Punjab and out of them, one was to delay the session for now.

Usman Buzdar’s resignation and no-confidence motion

PTI leader Usman Buzdar’s resignation was accepted by former Punjab governor Sarwar on April 1, days after a no-confidence motion was filed against him by the opposition which claimed to command majority in the provincial assembly.

After the acceptance of resignation, the no-confidence motion submitted against Buzdar by joint opposition in the provincial assembly became ineffective and the house was to elect a new chief minister.

