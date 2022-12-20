Punjab Assembly session: AG declares governor’s move unconstitutional

LAHORE: Advocate General (AG) Punjab Ahmad Awais has declared the governor’s move to summon the assembly’s session for the vote of confidence ‘unconstitutional’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman ordered Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to get the vote of confidence on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Advocate General (AG) Punjab Ahmad Awais gave the remarks during a consultative meeting chaired by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The former premier chaired an important meeting at his Zaman Park residence today after the opposition tabled a no-trust motion against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, PA Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi yesterday.

Moreover, the governor also summoned the PA session tomorrow to seek the votes of confidence for the chief minister.

The consultative meeting was attended by PA Speaker Sibtain Khan, Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, AG Punjab Ahmad Awais and others.

The leaders unanimously declared the governor’s order unconstitutional.

Awais said that another session of the Punjab Assembly could not be summoned during an ongoing session. He added that the speaker would give his ruling regarding the session which cannot be challenged. The advocate general said that they will defend the ruling if the opposition moves to the court.

During a briefing, the governor’s order for a PA session will be dissolved after the speaker’s ruling. It emerged that the Punjab Assembly’s speaker would give a ruling during the ongoing session that will make the governor’s order ineffective.

The leaders agreed not to approach the court by themselves until the opposition challenges the ruling.

PA speaker hints at adjourning session

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan has hinted at adjourning the session for two to three weeks after the governor ordered the chief minister to get the vote of confidence tomorrow.

Imran Khan said in a statement that he might adjourn the PA session for two to three weeks. He said that they have to act legally regardless of what interior minister Rana Sanaullah is saying. Khan challenged Sanaullah to go ahead with his plan to seal the assembly.

Vote of confidence

The developments came a day after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

The Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly on December 21.

In this regard, Governor Baligh ur Rehman summoned a session of the provincial assembly for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stating the order – shared on Twitter.

