Punjab Assembly to be dissolved after vote of confidence: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that they will dissolve the Punjab Assembly tomorrow if Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi gets the vote of confidence today, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has the complete numbers in the Punjab Assembly for showing confidence in CM Pervaiz Elahi. He said that 185 lawmakers of PTI and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) reached the assembly while two more will reach there soon.

He said that the PA will conduct the voting immediately after the lawmakers reached the assembly. Fawad said that Pervaiz Elahi was informed about the vote of confidence today. He added that vote of confidence can be taken at any time as per the court’s order.

He said that PTI will withdraw its plea to the court tomorrow after Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi takes the trust vote and later the political party will send a summary for the dissolution of the assembly.

He said that the whole federal cabinet is present in the Punjab and trying to buy consciences of the lawmakers. He alleged that Asif Ali Zardari tried to buy the consciences of some lawmakers but he failed.

Surprise move

In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi will obtain the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The Punjab Assembly’s session was resumed after a gap of two hours under the chair of PA Speaker Sibtain Khan. Sources said that the PTI government made a surprise move and decided to seek the vote of confidence for the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi from the lawmakers today.

During the session, the opposition lawmakers pointed out the quorum and gathered before the speaker’s dice. The speaker said that the quorum is complete and the government lawmakers are in majority.

The speaker also offered the opposition MPAs to recount the number of lawmakers present in the assembly hall. Later, the opposition requested the PA speaker to adjourn the session.

Speaker Sibtain Khan said that the opposition MPAs should refrain from dictating him. He refused to adjourn the session amid the vote of confidence with the full quorum.

