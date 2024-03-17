27.9 C
Punjab Assembly to meet for mini-budget on Monday

LAHORE- The Punjab government would present a mini-budget for the next three months in the provincial assembly session on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan will preside over the Punjab Assembly session. Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will present the budget applicable from April to June 2024.

Read More: Punjab govt ‘decides’ to table mini-budget

Earlier, the government of Punjab has decided to table a short-term mini-budget.

According to sources, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Punjab’s finance ministry to prepare a mini-budget.

Sources said that the session of the Punjab assembly has been called for next week for the budget proceedings. The assembly will approve the mini budget and a special report will be presented before CM Maryam, sources added.

Sources further revealed that the Finance Minister will present the budget in the Punjab Assembly after the approval of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

