Punjab govt ‘decides’ to table mini budget

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to table a short-term mini-budget, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Punjab’s finance ministry to prepare a mini-budget.

Sources said that the session of Punjab assembly has been called for next week for the budget proceedings. The assembly will approve the mini budget and a special report will be presented before CM Maryam, sources added.

Sources further revealed that the Finance Minister will present the budget in Punjab Assembly after the approval of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra also presented the provincial budget for FY 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs1332 billion.

Addressing the budget session of the KP Assembly, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the total outlay of the budget stands at Rs1332 billion. “Despite hurdles, we have earmarked Rs319.2 billion for the development portfolio of which only Rs8 billion will be received under the PSDP,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 18-member cabinet of Punjab took oath at a ceremony in Governor House in Lahore.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The cabinet members who took oath included Maryam Aurangzeb, Aashiq Kirmani, Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikander Hayat, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Zeeshan Rafique, Bilal Akbar, Sohail Shaukat, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Yasin, Ramesh Singh Arora, and others.