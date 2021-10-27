Punjab govt to launch crackdown against banned outfit after cops martyrdom

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown against the members of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following clashes with police that saw the martyrdom of four cops and injuries to dozens of others, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was conveyed in a Punjab cabinet’s sub-committee on law affairs, where it was decided to arrest members of the banned outfit in separate districts on the basis of lists prepared by the special branch of the police.

“So far 287 people have been arrested across Punjab,” the meeting was briefed.

Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja during the meeting said that they would not tolerate those challenging the writ of the state. It was further decided to send 500 police commandos to Gujranwala from separate districts to deal with the protesters.

Later speaking to the media, the Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) said that they would ensure peace for the citizens at every cost and would not allow anyone to implement its agenda by force.

The protesters have opened fire on police, martyring four cops and injuring 263 others, he said.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announced to summon Rangers in the Punjab province at the request of the provincial authorities under the anti-terrorism act 1997.

“Rangers is being placed at the disposal of the Punjab government,” he said while addressing a presser to announce a strategy to deal with banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

He said that the Rangers would be deployed in the province for two months- 60 days- for ensuring the safety and security of the people of the province.

Sheikh Rasheed once again appealed to the protesters to return to the Lahore mosque from where they initiated their long march towards Islamabad.