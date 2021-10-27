PM Imran Khan, federal cabinet reject to accept all demands of TLP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet members have rejected to accept all demands of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet has decided that the writ of the state will be established at any cost. PM Imran Khan said that beating police officials in the name of the protest was a cruel act. He added that the federal government wants to resolve the issues through dialogues.

He said that those blocking the routes will be dealt with strictness. PM Khan said that such demands could not be accepted that are against the national interests.

During the federal cabinet session today, the members mulled over the strategy to deal with the TLP protestors. Sources told ARY News that the federal government has decided to deploy Rangers to stop the protestors’ advancements.

It has been decided that the TLP protestors will not be allowed to advance from Jhelum and also decided to close Peshawar’s GT Road.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the government has decided to use wield its muscle and deal the proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a blow if they continue to challenge the writ of the state by taking siege of routes leading to the federal capital.

According to the sources inside the interior ministry, the government has pledged to clear the roads and streets taken under siege by the mob under the banner of proscribed religious hardliners.

They are serving their political interests in the garb of religion, the sources have quoted government officials as saying.

The government and all the state institutions are on the same page and will together deal with those creating nuisance on the roads and afflicting people.

