Banned organisation protesters to be dealt with an iron fist: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has Wednesday decided to use wield its muscle and deal the proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a blow if they continue to challenge the writ of the state by taking siege of routes leading to the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to the sources inside the interior ministry, the government has pledged to clear the roads and streets taken under siege by the mob under the banner of proscribed religious hardliners.

They are serving their political interests in the garb of religion, the sources have quoted government officials as saying.

The government and all the state institutions are on the same page and will together deal with those creating nuisance on the roads and afflicting people.

Govt ready to accept all demands of outlawed TLP except one: Sheikh Rasheed

Just yesterday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that they were ready to accept all demands of the proscribed TLP except the expulsion of the French ambassador.

“The TLP had promised to open up all roads by today in exchange for the government accepting their demands,” he said while addressing a presser after attending a high profile meeting at Bani Gala headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

PM Imran Khan notifies Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new DG ISI

Separately from the security establishment of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan notified the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Director-General of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

He would replace the incumbent DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has been posted as the Corps Commander Peshawar under the fresh reshuffle in the Pakistan Army.

The appointment would be effective from November 20, 2021.

