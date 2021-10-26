PM Imran Khan notifies Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new DG ISI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday notified the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Director-General of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), ARY NEWS reported.

He would replace the incumbent DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has been posted as the Corps Commander Peshawar under the fresh reshuffle in the Pakistan Army.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The appointment would be effective from November 20, 2021.

A handout released from the PM Office stated that the prime minister today met COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a meeting that was part of a consultative process over the appointment of the new DG ISI.

It said that the PM Office received a list of officials from defence ministry and the prime minister interviewed all candidates.

A final consultation between COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Imran Khan was held today, the handout shared and added that after the process, the name of Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum has been finalized for the slot.

The nominated DG ISI would take charge of the slot on November 20.

On October 06, the ISPR announced that Lieutenant general Nadeem Anjum, an erstwhile Karachi Corps Commander, has on Wednesday been posted as 25th Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief after his predecessor Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was posted Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was serving as the Director-General of ISI since 2019, has been appointed as the new Corps Commander Peshawar in the fresh transfers and appointments.

The newly posted ISI chief has also served as Balochistan IG and originally belongs to the Punjab Regiment of Pakistan Army.

The public relations wing of the armed forces has announced earlier today more postings and transfers wherein Lt. Gen. Muhammad Amir has been posted as the Commander Gujranwala Corps and Lt Gen Asim Munir has been posted as the Quartermaster General.

These changes were approved by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!