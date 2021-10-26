Govt ready to accept all demands of outlawed TLP except one: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday announced that they were ready to accept all demands of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) except the expulsion of the French ambassador, ARY NEWS reported.

“The TLP had promised to open up all roads by today in exchange for the government accepting their demands,” he said while addressing a presser after attending a high profile meeting at Bani Gala headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The interior minister said that the government is ready to accept all their demands except the French ambassador’s expulsion as it would lead to other embassies also pulling out their envoys from the country. “I will once again approach TLP today and hope that they will fulfil their promise,” he said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that France was currently leading the European Union and any extreme step would lead to a counter-action from the bloc.

We are ready to accept their demands on the fourth schedule and release of their activists and hope that they will review their demand on French ambassador, he said adding that the government would raise the issue in the Parliament so that opposition and treasury could jointly become the voice of the people of the country.

Read More: SHEIKH RASHEED ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF 350 OUTLAWED TLP’S ACTIVISTS

Further speaking on the appointment of new DG ISI, Sheikh Rasheed said that after today’s meeting, all rumours have died down.

“The government and Pakistan Army are on the same page,” he said adding that the meeting at Bani Gala was attended by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Faiz Hameed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!