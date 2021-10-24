Sheikh Rasheed announces release of 350 outlawed TLP’s activists

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Sunday announced the release of 350 activists of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after talks between the outlawed organization and the government ended in a success today, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have released 350 TLP workers up to now and we are still waiting to open the both sides Road of Muridke as per the decision with TLP,” he said in a message from his Twitter handle.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad earlier in the day said that all the cases against the protestors of the banned religious outfit, Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will be dropped by Wednesday and a plan is being devised for the release of its chief Saad Rizvi’s release.

The interior minister said the ban on TLP will also be reviewed in the days to come and the status, as per the Fourth Schedule rendering them a proscribed outfit, will be reconsidered in the meeting later.

The presser today came following an eight-hour-long meeting between the arrested Saad Rizvi and the government which Rasheed confirmed.

He also said at present, there is no French ambassador in Pakistan and only their chargé d’affaires whose expulsion will be taken to the assembly.

They were right that the government did not act in the past six months and we discussed at length all the relevant matters wherein provincial ministers were also present.

