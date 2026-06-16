LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet has approved the provincial budget 2026-27 during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing the cabinet session in Lahore, the chief minister said that the government had previously presented a “pro-people” budget and was once again striving to deliver a financial plan that prioritises public welfare.

“We had earlier given a people-friendly budget, and this time too we are making every effort to present the best possible budget for the public,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz appreciated the performance of provincial ministers, saying they were working with dedication and hard work, and urged them to continue serving the public with the same commitment.

She also highlighted ongoing provincial initiatives, including the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme and the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing scheme, stating that both projects were being implemented effectively.

Read more: Punjab govt recommends increase in salaries, pensions in Budget 2026-27

The chief minister added that the government’s key objective was to ensure that the financial burden on citizens is minimised, in line with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s broader governance priorities.

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab government recommended an increase in salaries and pensions in its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, sources in the provincial finance ministry said.