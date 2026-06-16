LAHORE: Key proposals for Punjab budget 2026-27 have emerged ahead of its presentation, outlining a development-focused agenda centred on healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure and social welfare initiatives.

According to budget 2026-27 proposals, the Punjab government has reduced the development budget from Rs1.45 trillion to Rs752 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) is proposed to include 3,560 projects, with Rs493.25 billion allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs258.75 billion earmarked for new projects.

Of the allocation for ongoing schemes, Rs353.84 billion is expected to be financed through local resources and Rs139.40 billion through foreign funding. For new schemes, Rs254 billion would come from local sources, while Rs4.68 billion is proposed through foreign assistance.

The health sector features prominently in the proposed budget. A sum of Rs20 billion has been proposed for the construction of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore. Meanwhile, a new Kulsoom Nawaz Cancer Hospital is proposed for Dera Ghazi Khan, with an estimated total cost of Rs15 billion and an initial allocation of Rs800 million for the next fiscal year.

The government has also proposed Rs15.69 billion for the Chief Minister’s Laptop Programme, Rs2.47 billion for the Kisan Card Programme, and Rs6.75 billion for Phase-II of the initiative. An additional Rs1 billion has been proposed for the second phase of the Livestock Card Programme.

Among youth-focused initiatives, Rs300 million has been earmarked for the Parwaaz Card International Placement Programme. The budget also proposes Rs610 million for Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics and Rs590 million for the Chief Minister’s Self-Reliance Programme.

Read more: Punjab cabinet approves budget 2026-27

In the education sector, Rs9.5 billion has been proposed for the Nawaz Sharif Engineering University in Kasur, while Rs20 million has been earmarked for the university during the upcoming fiscal year.

The government is also planning to establish autism schools at divisional level across Punjab. The project is estimated to cost Rs4.5 billion, with Rs1.9 billion proposed for the next fiscal year.

Several sports and recreational projects have also been included in the proposals. These include allocations for sports facilities in Kasur, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore, including the Maryam Nawaz Sports City project in Lahore, which carries an estimated total cost of Rs50 billion and is proposed to receive Rs110 million in the coming fiscal year.

In addition, a Rs169 billion Nawaz Sharif Medical District project has been prepared for Lahore, with an initial allocation of Rs2 billion proposed for FY2026-27.

Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented later today.