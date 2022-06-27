Punjab by-elections: Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N conventions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will hold worker conventions in Punjab constituencies where by-polls are scheduled on July 17, days after Imran Khan launched an aggressive campaign, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within PML-N, Maryam Nawaz will also meet political stakeholders in constituencies where PML-N candidates are in a weaker position against their rival PTI ticket holders.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has also established an election cell for by-elections besides also assigning duties to top leaders in Lahore and other constituencies to monitor the process.

Hamza Shahbaz said that there would be tough competition on the seats but finally PML-N would secure victory on all seats.

The plan from the PML-N came after former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

The former premier has directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilise party workers in the relevant constituencies.

The PTI chairman has addressed workers conventions in Lahore yesterday and also plans to address party cadres in all constituencies where by-elections are being held.

Imran Khan on Sunday has urged the nation to reject turncoats in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

Addressing a workers convention in PP-168 Lahore, Imran Khan asked the party workers are they ready to beat the turncoats as they disgrace the people’s mandate by selling their

conscience.

He asked the party workers to mobilize the constituency’s voters to vote against the turncoat and ensure the victory of PTI candidate Malik Nawaz Awan in the PP-168 by-poll.

Imran Khan claimed that police are trying to pressurize people ahead of the by-polls. He added that we have to beat the ‘imported government’ in the by-polls.

