Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan decides to give tough time to turncoats

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the former premier has directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilise party workers in the relevant constituencies.

Sources have told ARY News that the PTI Chairman would visit the constituencies of dissident Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) for the Punjab by-election campaign.

Read More: Punjab by-polls: Notices served over violation of election code

Sources further said that the former prime minister will visit four constituencies in Lahore on Sunday and will address the Workers Convention during the visit.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s Punjab leadership has also mobilized for the by-elections to give tough time to the dissident members. In this regard, the party leadership has directed the local officials, UC Nazims and candidates to launch a full-fledged campaign.

Read More: Punjab by-polls: PPP candidates to withdraw in favour of PML-N

It is pertinent to mention here that before the by-elections, several people were injured in an exchange of fire between workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP has announced the schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated. The candidates will be announced as election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

The ECP had de-seated 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election

Comments