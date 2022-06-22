Punjab by-polls: PPP candidates to withdraw in favour of PML-N

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates in the by-polls in 20 provincial seats of Punjab will withdraw in favour of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s candidates (PML-N), ARY News reported.

According to details, the last date to withdraw candidature in the 20 Punjab assembly by-polls is tomorrow (June 23, 2022). The final list of candidates will be issued on June 24, 2022.

Sources say that the PPP has decided to withdraw its candidates in favour of the PML-N candidates in all the 20 provincial assembly seats. The leadership of both parties would hold a press conference and announce the PPP’s withdrawal, sources added.

The press conference will be held at the People’s Secretariat in Model Town Lahore at 11 pm.

The seats had been vacated after the Election Commission deseated the 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs who voted against the party policy in favour of Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab Chief Minister’s election.

The ECP announced the schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated. The candidates will be announced as election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar vowed to ensure the law and order situation during by-elections in the province, saying that no candidate would be allowed to carry personal security and weapons.

