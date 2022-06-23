Punjab by-polls: Notices served over violation of election code

LAHORE: Notices have been served to the candidates over the violation of the election code of conduct during the electioneering ahead of the Punjab b-polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officer served a notice to a candidate namely Muhammad Salman in the PP-217 Multan constituency as he announced development works in violation of the election code.

The district monitoring officer summoned Muhammad Salman on June 24.

The candidates in the PP-217 Multan constituency including Zain Qureshi and Tahir Hussain were also issued warning notices. A notice was served to the candidate in the PP-228 Lodhran constituency, Nazir Ahmed Khan, over the election code violation.

Nazir Ahmed Khan announced the construction of a road in Lodhran.

READ: PUNJAB BY-POLLS: CANDIDATES BARRED FROM CARRYING WEAPONS

Moreover, the election commissioner (EC) Punjab suspended the transfer orders of the provincial health department issued by a district monitoring officer in Bahawalnagar

The EC Punjab directed the district monitoring officers to ensure the implementation of the election code of conduct.

Earlier in the day, the provincial election commissioner sent the probe report to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi levelled allegations against the election process, sources told ARY News.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had levelled allegations against the ECP and the Punjab government over alleged illegal actions ahead of Punjab by-polls.

READ: PUNJAB BY-POLLS: PPP CANDIDATES TO WITHDRAW IN FAVOUR OF PML-N

Sources told ARY News that the EC Punjab levelled allegations against Qureshi for pressurising the returning officer (RO) during scrutiny of the nomination papers in Multan.

The RO ordered Qureshi not to interrupt the scrutiny process, whereas, the PTI vice-chairman’s personal secretary and activities threatened the EC staffers for removing oversized panaflex banners, the probe report stated.

According to the probe report, the provincial EC asked Qureshi to provide solid evidence against the chief minister (CM), deputy commissioner (DC) or district police officer (DPO).

The provincial EC stated in his report that the election code will be strictly enforced. The report also read that Rangers will be deployed during Punjab by-polls.

Comments