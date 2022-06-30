Punjab by-polls: CEC seeks army deployment in a letter to COAS Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has sought the assistance of the armed forces to ensure security during Punjab by-polls and NA-245 Karachi by-polls, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja requested the deployment of army and Rangers personnel in four Punjab Assembly constituencies of Lahore (PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170) and PP-217 Multan due to charged political atmosphere and extreme polarisation in the country.

Sources said the CEC has requested the COAS to deploy quick-response contingents in the remaining 15 constituencies of the Punjab by-polls.

The deployment of armed forces has also been sought for one National Assembly constituency in Sindh (NA-245).

Referring to the support the armed forces had rendered during the general election and local elections in KP and Balochistan, Mr Raja hoped for similar help in conducting the by-polls and two phases of local government elections in Sindh.

Polling for 20 Punjab Assembly seats is to be held on July 17.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja took notice of the violence in the PP-167 constituency of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

