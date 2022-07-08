Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan to address rally in Khushab today

KHUSHAB: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will arrive in Khushab today (Friday) where he will address a public rally held in connection with upcoming by-polls in PP-83 constituency of Khushab district.

According to details, the former prime minister will address a public rally in Khushab’s PP-83 constituency, the Punjab Assembly seat that fell vacant after ECP de-seated MPAs for voting in favor of Hamza Shehbaz for CM Punjab election.

The PTI chief will also address a public rally at 6:00pm.

After addressing a rally in Khushab, the former prime minister will leave for Rawalpindi for election campaign.

PP-83 Khushab Contesting candidates

The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Ameer Haider Sangha, who also has the support of the Pakistan People’s Party and other parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The PTI has fielded Hasan Aslam Awan, the younger brother of PTI’s MNA Umer Aslam Awan.

According to the schedule released by PTI, the former prime minister will address 17 public rallies from July 7-15.

On July 9, the PTI chief will address public meetings in PP-125 Hazari Jhang and PP-202 Sahiwal.

On July 11, Imran Khan will address rallies in PP-224, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-272 and PP-273 Muzaffargarh, and PP-237 Bahawalnagar.

On July 12, the former prime minister will address public meetings in PP-90 Bakkar and PP-282 Layyah. On July 13, he will campaign in PP-127 Jhang, PP-97 Faisalabad.

On July 14, Imran Khan will address public gatherings in PP-217 Multan and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

He will conclude his election campaign by addressing three public rallies in PP-167, 168 and 170 Lahore on July 15.

