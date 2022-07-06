Punjab by-polls: LHC summons ECP officials over ‘change in electoral rolls’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a plea against changes in electoral rolls ahead of by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly on July 17, ARY NEWS reported.

The plea was filed by a citizen named Munir Ahmed through his counsel Azhar Siddique, who has represented PTI in many cases previously.

The plea which made the chief election commissioner and provincial election commissioner as respondents in the case stated that the ECP has made changes to the electoral lists ahead of the by-polls which is illegal.

“Many living people have been declared deceased and their votes have been disposed-off,” it said, adding that the step could lead to rigging in the polls.

The petition said that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections and the court should direct the commission to restore the previous electoral rolls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab has recently rejected the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid and clarified that no changes were made to electoral rolls after the unveiling of the election schedule in Punjab.

The provincial election commissioner said in a statement that there were no changes made to electoral rolls after the announcement of the election schedule. He said that the credentials of voters will be updated after July 1 at 8300.

