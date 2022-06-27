No changes made to electoral rolls after election schedule: ECP Punjab

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab has rejected the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and clarified that no changes were made to electoral lists after the unveiling of election schedule, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial election commissioner said in a statement that there were no changes made to electoral rolls after the announcement of the election schedule. He said that the credentials of voters will be updated after July 1 at 8300.

He further said that the commission has taken notice of the firing incident in PP-167 constituency and the next hearing was scheduled on July 7. Strictest action will be taken against the responsible persons, he added.

The EC Punjab said that they will ensure the organisation of fair and free polls.

On June 19, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja had taken notice of the violence in the PP-167 constituency of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore.

CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja had directed ECP secretary Umar Hameed to contact IGP Punjab over the violent incidents.

The IGP had been directed to submit an inquiry report of the incident with ECP and has been urged to take action against the elements involved in violence and gun culture.

The CEC had also directed the administration to take strong action against those who violated the code of conduct during the campaign.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also served notices to the candidates after a firing incident at a PTI candidate’s office in Lahore’s PP-167 by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

On July 18, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a PTI office in Lahore as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency for the scheduled by-election in July.

