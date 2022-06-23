Punjab by-polls: Probe report sent to ECP

LAHORE: The provincial election commissioner has sent the probe report to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi levelled allegations against the election process, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had levelled allegations against the ECP and the Punjab government over alleged illegal actions ahead of Punjab by-polls.

Sources told ARY News that the EC Punjab levelled allegations against Qureshi for pressurising the returning officer (RO) during scrutiny of the nomination papers in Multan.

READ: PUNJAB BY-POLLS: CANDIDATES BARRED FROM CARRYING WEAPONS

The RO ordered Qureshi not to interrupt the scrutiny process, whereas, the PTI vice-chairman’s personal secretary and activities threatened the EC staffers for removing oversized panaflex banners, the probe report stated.

According to the probe report, the provincial EC asked Qureshi to provide solid evidence against the chief minister (CM), deputy commissioner (DC) or district police officer (DPO).

The provincial EC stated in his report that election code will be strictly enforced. The report also read that Rangers will be deployed during Punjab by-polls.

