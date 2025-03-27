Punjab Cabinet approves free travel for differently-abled persons

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has approved the provision of free travel for differently-abled persons, senior citizens, and students across Punjab.

The Provincial Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, approved the free travel facility for these groups. Additionally, the Chief Minister directed measures to reduce the price of chicken.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of special investigation units for sexual crimes, with the directive to take steps to prevent rape incidents.

In a major development, the meeting decided in principle to construct airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar, and funds were allocated for the construction of an airstrip to support air ambulance services in Bhakkar district.

Furthermore, the proposal to establish Punjab’s own airline service was reviewed.

Other key decisions included the approval to sign an agreement with the World Bank for a student grading system, an increase in fines for violations of the Punjab Fertilizer Control Act, and stricter fines and punishments for violations of the Punjab Arms Ordinance to combat illegal weapons.

Fees for birth and death registration certificates were waived for one year. Additionally, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Legal Aid Rules to provide free legal aid to the underprivileged.

The Chief Minister rejected the proposal to ban the cultivation of two rice crops in Punjab. The Cabinet also approved a proposal to adjust 664 visually impaired persons (VIPs) on daily wages, ensuring further social inclusion. Furthermore, approval was granted for the creation of 3,904 posts in the Punjab Crime Control Department.

An approval was given for enhanced cooperation with the Government of Chengdu (China) and the promotion of the ICT Hub project in Punjab.

The Cabinet also approved the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) “Lining of Watercourses in Cholistan” project.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized, “We are not taking water from any province, and we will respond to any allegations accordingly.”