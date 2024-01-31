21.9 C
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Punjab cabinet rejects extension in MPO

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has rejected the proposal for three-month extension in the imposition of Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), ARY News reported.

Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir said Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) can obstacle the election campaign. “Providing a level playing field in the election is the responsibility of the caretaker government,” Amir Mir added.

The caretaker information minister Punjab said that holding of free and fair elections will be ensured on February.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order empowers the government to order preventative detention of a person if it foresees said person’s intention to engage in activities that could disturb public order or endanger public safety.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi’s detention order issued under MPO

Earlier, former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi and many leaders and party workers have been detained by the provincial government, exercising its power under Maintenance of Public Order.

