Punjab CM approves expansion of ration card programme

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced an additional allocation of Rs43.2 billion this year for registered workers under the Maryam Nawaz Ration Card programme after Rs28 billion had already been disbursed to 1.2 million registered workers through the scheme.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the number of registered workers in Punjab has reached a record 1,403,063. So far, 1,244,130 registered workers have received Maryam Nawaz Ration Cards, while the printing of another 4,984 cards is under way.

The statement said registered workers are obtaining essential commodities worth Rs3,000 per month from 62,000 shops across the province through the ration card programme.

The chief minister also approved the Ration Card Programme for the financial year 2026-27. More than 100,000 workers associated with the Suthra Punjab programme are also benefiting from the initiative.

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Presiding over a meeting, CM Punjab directed the authorities to further increase the number of registered workers in the province.

Labour Minister Manshaullah Butt and Secretary Labour Danish Afzal gave a detailed briefing on the programme.

The chief minister said ensuring the financial protection of every labourer and worker was her responsibility and directed that the number of beneficiaries under the ration card project be further expanded.