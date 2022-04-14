Punjab CM election: PML-N MPAs contact PTI leadership

LAHORE: Ahead of the Punjab CM election, a group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs have contacted PTI Punjab leadership, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In a major breakthrough ahead of CM Punjab election, PML-N MPAs have contacted PTI leadership and demanded assurance of a party ticket in the next election for supporting Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The PTI Punjab leadership has informed the party’s central leadership about the contact by the PML-N lawmakers and their demands.

Sources privy to the development further said that confirmation of the tickets to the PML-N lawmakers in the upcoming general elections will be given after the approval from the party’s central command.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-Q has also contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking the People’s Party’s support in the election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

PML-Q MNAs Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain have contacted the PPP co-chairman and delivered a message from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi for support in the chief minister’s election, sources said.

