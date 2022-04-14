Thursday, April 14, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Punjab CM election: PML-N MPAs contact PTI leadership

test

LAHORE: Ahead of the Punjab CM election, a group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs have contacted PTI Punjab leadership, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In a major breakthrough ahead of CM Punjab election, PML-N MPAs have contacted PTI leadership and demanded assurance of a party ticket in the next election for supporting Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The PTI Punjab leadership has informed the party’s central leadership about the contact by the PML-N lawmakers and their demands.

Sources privy to the development further said that confirmation of the tickets to the PML-N lawmakers in the upcoming general elections will be given after the approval from the party’s central command.

Read more: PERVAIZ ELAHI TO MEET MPAS TODAY AHEAD OF CM PUNJAB ELECTION

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-Q has also contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking the People’s Party’s support in the election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

PML-Q MNAs Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain have contacted the PPP co-chairman and delivered a message from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi for support in the chief minister’s election, sources said.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.