Punjab CM lifts time restriction on businesses

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday lifted timing restrictions in the province on businesses ahead of Eidul Adha, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said markets across the province can now remain open even after 9pm. There would be no time restriction on the businesses until Chand Raat.

He said that decision has been taken to facilitate the masses and business community ahead of Eidul Adha.

It may be noted that the Punjab government, earlier, limited the operational hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants as part of an energy conservation drive.

Read more: Punjab relaxes business hours for IT-related firms

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz consulted the province’s business community.

A post-meeting handout from the Directorate of General Public Relations said that from here on markets, bazaars and business centers will be closed by 9pm; restaurants by 11:30pm and marriage halls by 10pm.

Comments