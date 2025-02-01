Punjab CM Maryam launches “Agriculture Tubewell Solarization” project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Agriculture Tubewell Solarization project through a balloting process in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Under the project, the Punjab Government will provide subsidy worth five lac rupees for installation of 10 kilowatts solar system, subsidy worth seven point five lac rupees for 15 Kilowatts system and subsidy worth ten lac rupees for installation of 20 kilo watts solar system.

In the first phase, eight thousand tubewells will be selected from all over province through balloting, for conversion on solar energy.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz directed to complete the solarization process in the first phase by June this year.

