Efforts underway to provide relief to public: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that every possible measure is being taken to provide relief to the public, ARY News reported.

Talking to citizens at a roadside tea stall, on her return from School Nutrition Program launching ceremony in DG Khan, she said price hike has now been lowered and edible items including flour, sugar, oil, pulses and vegetables become cheaper.

She said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is seriously concerned about costly electricity bills and federal and Punjab governments are striving hard to provide further relief to the public in this regard.