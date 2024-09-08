Efforts underway to provide relief to public: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that every possible measure is being taken to provide relief to the public, ARY News reported.
Talking to citizens at a roadside tea stall, on her return from School Nutrition Program launching ceremony in DG Khan, she said price hike has now been lowered and edible items including flour, sugar, oil, pulses and vegetables become cheaper.
She said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif is seriously concerned about costly electricity bills and federal and Punjab governments are striving hard to provide further relief to the public in this regard.
Its worth mentioning here that, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households
The PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.
Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.
He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.
The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.