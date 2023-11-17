Punjab CM orders crackdown on underage drivers

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has ordered crackdown on underage drivers across Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

The development follows after a six members of the same family were killed in a road crash in Lahore by an underage driver, last week.

Naqvi has ordered strict action against underage drivers without any discrimination. In this context, IG Punjab, CCPO and all RPOs have been ordered to submit a daily report on the action against underage drivers in the province.

Underage drivers pose risks not only to themselves but also to others. He also urged the parents not to allow their underage children to drive vehicles or motorbikes.

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached near a roundabout, the car driven by a teenage boy rammed into their vehicle.

The young driver reportedly had lost control of his vehicle. According to witnesses, he had been driving rashly, which was a common practice by children of the affluent in the area.

The speeding vehicle hit the victims’ car from the left side. The collision was so intense that the vehicle overturned and was badly damaged.