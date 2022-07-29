Punjab CM orders to accelerate relief activities for flood affectees

`LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday has ordered to accelerate relief and rescue activities to provide relief to the flood and rain affectees in the province.

In his statement Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi directed the administration to take every possible step to provide relief to the flood affectees and ensure provision of food and other basic facilities.

He also directed the administration to become active in the flood and rain-hit areas.

Earlier, the ISPR also said that troops were assisting the civil administration in relief efforts in Dera Ghazi Khan due to “flash flooding/ hill torrents”.

Two medical camps have been established by the army to provide medical care to the locals affected by the floods, it said.

Six villagers lost their lives when violent currents of a hill torrent brea­ched a protection dyke in Dera Ghazi Khan late on Tue­sday night.

According to villagers living near the protection dyke, they were caught unawares as the administration did not issue any warning about the torrents coming from the Soori Lund hill. Floodwaters also affected wheat stocks of the food department.

