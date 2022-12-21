Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi summons provincial cabinet session today

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the provincial cabinet session on Thurday (today), citing sources, ARY News reported.

The provincial cabinet will hold consultations over the vote of confidence and no-trust motion against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, speaker and deputy speaker in the upcoming session.

Punjab CM directed the ministers, advisers and special assistants to ensure their attendance in the cabinet session today.

Political crisis intensifies

The political crisis in Punjab has intensified after the Centre and the province came face-to-face over the no-trust voting against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

The crisis deepened after the governor and PA speaker rejected each other’s rulings regarding the no-trust voting and summoning of a special session for vote of confidence today.

READ: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS CM PERVAIZ ELAHI CANNOT BE GIVEN ANOTHER CHANCE



Sources told ARY News that Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman is expected to denotify Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after he did not seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly today.

The notification for removing CM Pervaiz Elahi was prepared and signed by Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, sources within the Governor’s House said.

The governor completed consultations and the notification will be issued any time. Sources said that the notification might be issued at 12:00 midnight after the date changes, ending the deadline for CM Pervaiz Elahi to get the vote of confidence.

Sources added that the federal government chose to wait for the end of the day to close all constitutional passages for the Punjab chief minister (CM) and PA speaker.

Comments