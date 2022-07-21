Punjab CM poll: Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis refuse to meet Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi has refused to meet PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari after the latter expressed a desire for meeting, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the former president made a final attempt to persuade PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to win his party’s support for Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister election.

Aisf Ali Zardari met Shujaat Hussain again in a last-ditch effort to secure PML-Q’s support for Hamza. During the meeting, the PPP co-Chairman expressed his desire to meet Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi.

However, both the PML-Q leaders refused to meet the former president. Sources further said that Asif Zardari met Chaudhry Shujaat a few hours earlier and after the meeting, he had made a victory sign while leaving from the residence.

Earlier, Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan blamed PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for ‘horse trading’ ahead of the election of Punjab chief minister (CM).

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs [Members of Provincial Assembly].”

