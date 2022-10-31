Punjab CM suspends SHO involved in torture over journalists

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday suspended the station head officer (SHO) involved in the alleged torture over journalists in Kamoke before the commencement of the fourth day of PTI long march.

Earlier in the day, a police party in the presence of SHO tortured ARY News and other journalists. The police party exchanged hot words with the journalists during the parking of vehicles in the area.

Police during the presence of SHO shattered the camera of the journalist and tortured others who came to rescue.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the matter, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered action against the involved policemen in the incident.

The SHO accused of torture over the journalist has been suspended from his post.

On Sunday, a female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container.

