Punjab CM vows to resolve business community’s issue ‘on priority basis’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has vowed to resolve the issues being faced by business community in Punjab ‘on priority basis’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab chief minister made these remarks while addressing a convention organised by Punjab’s business community.

CM Pervaiz Elahi noted that his government’s top priority is to serve the people of the province. “We are committed to take the province in right direction”, he added.

He noted that a bill regarding establishment of Khatm-e-Nabuwat (S.A.W) University has been passed in the provincial assembly, pointing out that the varsity would be affiliated with Al-Azhar University in Egypt.

CM Punjab alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not carried out any development work in Gujrat in past 20 years. “Shehbaz Sharif has been badly exposed after becoming the prime minister,” he said, regretting that he had done injustice by closing Seerat Academy.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that he does not care about the ‘conspiracy being hatched by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’, reiterating that his only focus was to serve the people of Punjab.

He pointed out that his provincial government has reduced the government’s expenditure, for the betterment and development of the province.

Earlier in December, it was reported that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have decided to summon a joint parliamentary meeting of both parties on January 2.

LHC restores Punjab CM

Earlier on December 23, Lahore High Court (LHC) restored Punjab CM and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

