Punjab CM’s principal secretary to appear before NAB in graft case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s principal secretary Tahir Khurshid in a graft case.

The national graft buster has asked the secretary to appear before it on July 8 at 11am in personal capacity. He will likely be quizzed about graft charges against him.

Sources today told ARY News that Chief Minister Buzdar’s principal secretary will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) tomorrow.

They said the bureau is investigating a complaint against him for allegedly accumulating more assets than his sources of income justify. He is also accused of awarding contracts worth hundreds of millions of rupees to blue-eyed persons.

The sources said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details of properties of principal secretary Tahir Khurshid from different departments.

The corruption watchdog has written letters to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the excise and revenue departments, among others, to submit the necessary details, the sources said.