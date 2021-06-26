Punjab cop poisoned to death in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD: A Punjab police cop was poisoned to death in Islamabad as authorities registered a case against unidentified suspects in the murder case, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to a case filed at the Lohi Bher police station on the complaint of the victim’s brother Tariq Mahmood, sub-inspector Arshad Mahmood was poisoned to death.

He was brought to the PIMS hospital where he succumbed to death during medical treatment, the FIR said adding that Arshad Mahmood was posted as a sub-inspector in Jhelum police.

Although the above-mentioned case does not involve any suicide attempt, however, previously, incidents have been reported where cops have committed the act by hanging themselves, consuming poison, or shooting themselves.

In one such case, a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official committed suicide at Police Lines in Peshawar for an unknown reason.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Kohat, was serving as a driver at the CTD Peshawar.

He committed suicide today after shooting himself for unknown reasons. The CTD personnel joined the duty two days back after returning from vacation.