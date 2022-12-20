Punjab Crisis: Asif Ali Zardari meets Ch Shujaat Hussain

A meeting was held between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Lahore, discussed the final words regarding the vote of confidence and No-confidence motion.

According to details, former president and co-chairman of the PPP Asif Ali Zardari, reportedly met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), for the second time to discuss the vote of confidence and No-confidence motion in the Punjab assembly.

During the meeting, both parties agreed on bringing their own man as Chief Minister of Punjab at a time when PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is holding the position through an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), meanwhile, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also joined the meeting via phone call.

Nasir Hussain Shah and Malik Ahmed Khan gave a briefing to both leaders on important issues, while federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the meeting.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has summoned an urgent meeting of senior PTI leadership at his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

Sources say that senior PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the no-trust motion submitted against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, PA speaker and deputy speaker.

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has also summoned a meeting of his legal team and party spokespersons in Lahore.

The opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), late Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

