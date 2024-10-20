Punjab devises plan for artificial rain to address smog

Punjab government has completed arrangements for artificial rain to address smog issue, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that artificial rain will be induced to combat increasing threat of smog as the winter reason is about to begin.

Resources have been provided for artificial rain and other measures at the direction of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, said Marriyum Aurnagzeb.

“A single session of artificial rain will cost between 5 to 7 million rupees.”

She said the artificial rain will be induced with the assistance of the Meteorological Department.

The process for artificial rain will be carried out according to international standards.

She urged the public to cooperate and join the collective effort to successfully tackle smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Dec 16. 2023 conducted a test for artificial rain via cloud-seeding over a limited area in Lahore to curb smog.

Addressing the media, the then caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said that the artificial rain experiment was made with the assistance of the UAE.

“Around 10 per cent of Lahore areas have received rainfall today due to cloud seeding experiment,” he said, adding that at least 48 flares were deployed for cloud seeding.

He further highlighted that the monitoring and attentiveness started as early as 9:00 in the morning, emphasizing an ongoing commitment to the success of the artificial rain initiative.