Punjab eases lockdown restrictions in 36 districts

LAHORE: After the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Punjab, the lockdown restrictions have been eased in 36 districts of the province from October 16 (today) till October 31.

A notification has also been issued to ease the lockdown order. The orders are applicable from October 16 to October 31.

Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that markets and business centers would remain open till 10 pm across Punjab seven days a week.

According to the notification, only vaccinated persons will be allowed till 11:59 pm in hotels and restaurants with 50% capacity for indoor dining.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that only 300 people would be allowed to celebrate indoor weddings and only 500 vaccinated people would be allowed in outdoor weddings.

According to the Health Secretary, all shrines and cinemas will be open to fully vaccinated people, while only 300 indoor gatherings and 1,000 vaccinated people will be allowed to attend outdoor gatherings.

The notification said that only fully vaccinated persons will be able to participate in sports and the gyms will be open to all fully vaccinated persons.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that all private and government offices will be able to work with 100% staff in normal hours, public transport will be able to run with 70% vaccinated passengers seven days a week but there would be a complete ban on the refreshment during the journey.

According to the notification, rail service will be able to run with 70% capacity, recreational areas will remain open with 50% capacity and vaccinated persons of controlled tourism will be allowed.

The Secretary of Health said that all educational institutions have been allowed to open with 100% attendance in normal hours, all students above 12 years of age would be vaccinated while the agriculture and industry sector would be exempted from this notification.

Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the district administration and law enforcement agencies would ensure regular implementation of the notification.

