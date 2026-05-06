LAHORE: The Punjab government has partially relaxed its austerity-related restrictions, exempting sports facilities, IT companies, and call centres from the mandatory 8:00 p.m. closing time, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

The notification, issued by the Chief Secretary Punjab, stated that sports-related activities, including gyms, will no longer be subject to early closure hours.

It added that IT firms and call centres, particularly those working with international clients, have been granted exemptions due to operational requirements across global time zones.

The decision follows an earlier directive issued on April 6, 2026, which enforced early business closures as part of broader austerity measures.

Officials said the move aims to facilitate healthy recreational activities while supporting key economic sectors and ensuring business continuity.

Read More: Karachi traders urge immediate end to lockdown restrictions

Earlier, President of the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, Rizwan Irfan, urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to lift lockdown restrictions or extend business hours amid the ongoing heatwave.

He noted that due to intense heat and humidity, most customers prefer visiting markets after 5 p.m., making it difficult for traders to operate effectively within limited hours.

He added that restricting business activity to just four hours has severely impacted trade and called on authorities to either remove the restrictions or allow extended evening operations to meet consumer demand.