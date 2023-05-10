Punjab makes announcement regarding 9th grade exams

LAHORE: Punjab education board has cancelled two more examination papers of ninth grade to deteriorated law and situation in the province after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab education board cancelled two more examination papers of Class 9 which were scheduled for May 11 and 12. The board officials said that Chemistry and Islamiat papers were scheduled for May 11 and 12 respectively which were postponed till further orders.

In a relevant development, Pakistan Education Council announced the closure of all private schools due to the ongoing political unrest.

The private schools in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad will remain closed on Thursday (tomorrow) for the safety of students and educators.

The Rawalpindi education board also cancelled Class 9 examination papers scheduled for May 11 and 12 until further orders.

Prior to the decisions, the caretaker Punjab government announced the closure of colleges and universities across the province for two days due to deteriorated law and order situation.

The caretaker government of Punjab made important decisions regarding the regular academic sessions at the educational institutions after protests sparked across the province. It has been decided to close colleges and universities for two days, however, medical colleges will remain open.

The decisions were taken in a high-level session chaired by Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi today in which the participants reviewed the law and order situation.