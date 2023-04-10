Punjab election: Finance ministry prepares report regarding funds

ISLAMABAD: Finance ministry on Monday prepared a summary for the federal cabinet and Parliament regarding the provision of funds for Punjab elections, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The sources said the summary finalisaed by the finance ministry mentioned difficulties in the availability of large sums of money for elections separately۔

Sources having knowledge of the matter said that no money was kept in the budget for the elections and now it is difficult to take out Rs21 billion for the Punjab elections.

The report further stated that every pool has its budget and expenses if anyone of them is disturbed, there will be financial problems. The details regarding education, health, energy, law and order, defense and planning, are also included in the summary۔

Sources further said funds for the election will be kept in the next budget. The government is planning to table the report before the Parliament.

It may be noted that today is the last day for the provision of funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan for Punjab polls as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that a three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar declared the ECP’s order postponing the provincial assembly elections until October 8 as “unconstitutional” and ordered the government to release Rs21 billion funds for elections in Punjab by April 10.

Punjab election schedule

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule for elections in Punjab — which are to be held on May 14.

According to the electoral watchdog (ECP) notification, the polling for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on May 14, 2023. The ECP also withdrew its earlier schedule regarding the holding of general elections in Punjab in October.

As per the schedule, appeals can be filed against the decisions of Returning Officers regarding rejection or accepting nomination papers on April 10.

