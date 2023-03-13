Punjab elections: ECP establishes Online Scrutiny Cell

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an online Scrutiny Cell to provide legal assistance and support to 297 Returning Officers (ROs) during the rigorous scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates vying for provincial assembly seats of Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the ECP spokesperson said the special software links several government agencies such as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the Election Commission Secretariat. The Cell, tasked to work round the clock, was also equipped with fax, telephone, and internet facilities.

The necessary proforma and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) have been devised and provided to all the Returning Officers (ROs) to help them carry out their duties effectively.

This move by the ECP is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in Pakistan and promoting transparency in the electoral process. With the help of advanced technology and the coordination of various government agencies, the ECP hopes to eliminate any possibility of electoral malpractice and uphold the integrity of the democratic process.

The returning officers were required to send candidate’s particulars to the online Scrutiny Cell daily.

This information will be scrutinized by special teams appointed by various government bodies including NADRA, FBR, SBP, and FIA. They have already appointed their focal persons to assist with the process.

The ECP has further assured that the information gathered through this scrutiny process will be immediately shared with the returning officers, in order to help them carry out immaculate scrutiny of the nomination papers.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

READ: KP GOVERNOR ‘FAILS’ TO ANNOUNCE DATE FOR ELECTION

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

Comments